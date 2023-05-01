2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X And AT4X Extreme AEV Edition First Look: Big Trucks For Luxe Off-Roading

"GMC's AT4X trim, which will be available across the entire GMC truck lineup, offers customers more premium choices when it comes to 'do-it-all' capabilities," said Duncan Aldred, Global Vice President of Buick-GMC, in a statement. "Each model delivers unique strengths, with the all-new Sierra HD AT4X taking it to the max, giving our customers the most luxurious and most off-road capable HD we've ever offered. AT4X means you can conquer almost any terrain, in complete comfort and with the towing power to bring your recreational toys, gear or camper along for the adventure."

So, what does the "X" in AT4X get you, especially in a truck whose original intent is to pull big boats to the marina and hot-shot odd loads across the country? For one, a max trailering capacity of up to 18,500 pounds, so long as you check the 6.6-liter Duramax turbo-diesel V8 on the options list; a 6.6-liter gasoline V8 is standard. That optional diesel hit the gym for the 2024 model year, bulking up to 470 horses and 975 lb.-ft. of torque.

All that power, which goes through a standard Allison 10-speed auto, will have plenty of room to spread out across the desert plains as far as the power band goes. And they'll reach whatever terrain awaits through a full set of 35-inch Goodyear Territory all-terrains, while the truck itself rides high with a factory-installed 1.5-inch lift kit enhanced with Multimatic's DSSV (Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve) dampers, which have been used in everything from the GMC AT4X line to the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE and Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano.