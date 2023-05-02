2024 Chevrolet Trax First Drive: Flipping The Script On Chevy's Cheapest Crossover

Developed in 2008 — in South Korea, atop the same GM Gamma II platform as used by the Chevy Aveo/Sonic and Opel Mokka/Buick Encore — when Chevrolet and the rest of General Motors were on the financial ropes, the first-gen Chevrolet Trax initially hit the market in February 2013 for the 2013 model year. The rest of the world soon got their versions of this subcompact, though no plans were originally made to bring it to the United States.

Once the aforementioned Encore popped off in the U.S., though — and after Jeep had such success entering the subcompact fray with the Renegade — GM decided to bring the Bowtie'd tall boy over as its entry-level crossover. The only major changes made to the U.S. version were the additions of OnStar and SiriusXM. A refresh arrived in 2017, giving the Trax styling cues from the Malibu and Volt (the former of which you can still buy new today), plus an updated dash and center console. U.S. sales figures peaked in 2019 with nearly 117,000 units sold, crashing down to nearly 27,000 sold in 2022, when the first-gen Trax was discontinued.

Cameron Aubernon/SlashGear

The second-gen Chevrolet Trax, arriving in showrooms by the end of Spring 2023 for the 2024 model year, leaves its subcompact past behind with a little help from its more off-road-focused sibling, the subcompact Trailblazer. That lends some of its styling cues to the all-new compact crossover (those styling cues are also shared with the Blazer and 2023 Equinox, by the way). And that's only the beginning.