2024 Buick Envista First Look: Striking Crossover Starts Under $24,000

Buick is shaking up its entry-level SUV offerings. With the departure of the old Encore, it's time for the 2024 Envista to step into the budget limelight. The cheapest model in the automaker's line-up, the Envista is harder to define than the compact crossover it replaces. While it may borrow styling and practicality cues from SUVs, sedans, and even Buick's striking Wildcat EV concept, one thing is for sure: at a starting price of under $24k, it's unexpectedly affordable.

It'll turn heads for more than just the price tag. New architecture leaves the Envista wider than the Encore and 14 inches longer. It's 11 inches longer than the Encore GX, yet lower than both.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The result is sleek and shark-like, with hints of the Lamborghini Urus from some front angles. The Wildcat EV concept donates the new Buick emblem and family grille, with slimmer headlamps and taillamp clusters than we're used to seeing from Buick. From the side, the sloping roofline and Sportback-style trunk have hints of a sedan, but with the taller ride height that Buick says customers prefer.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Those preferences are reflected in Buick no longer offering a sedan in its line-up. That's not to say it has forgotten about fans of that body style. Envista aims to give those coming off two- and three-year leases of prior Buick sedans something to upgrade to while attracting younger, female, and multicultural demographics.