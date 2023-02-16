2024 Buick Encore GX Brings Luxury Avenir Trim To Small SUV

There's been some big news for the Buick Encore GX. Frankly, the Encore could use it. We at SlashGear took the 2021 version for a spin and pronounced it eminently average, a passable daily driver without much to make it stand out from the crowd. Our assessment has regrettably proven right: the small SUV has struggled to find a place in the highly competitive crossover marketplace. In 2022, the Encore GX failed to crack even the top 25 SUVs in America. The plain old Buick Encore, the smaller sibling to the Encore GX, was outright discontinued after that year.

GM has not consigned the Encore GX to the same fate, however. Per a company press release, the 2024 Encore GX won't be an also-ran. Instead, it will be the face of the Buick brand, debuting the new three-shield Buick logo and representing the styling and engineering of future Buick projects. In particular, Buick is offering its top-of-the-line Avenir trim level on the Encore GX for the first time. The result is a feature-rich and more luxurious small SUV likely to turn more heads than its comparatively pedestrian predecessors.