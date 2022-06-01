This Buick Wildcat EV Is The Astonishing Electric Car Concept Nobody Expected

It's fair to say the Buick Wildcat EV doesn't look like your typical Buick. Then again, defining what's normal for General Motors' upscale-but-not-outlandish nameplate has been a trickier matter in recent years. Ascendant in China and looking ahead to an all-electric future, Buick still lacks even a mild hybrid in its U.S. range. To say this head-turning EV concept is dramatically different, then, is a huge understatement.

Though Buick may have come some way from its fairly staid reputation of old, it's still easy to forget that the automaker has been responsible for some of the more timeless concept cars through the years. 2016's Avista, for example, proved definitively that Buick could pen a sleek, seductive grand tourer coupe; a year before, the Avenir demonstrated the same with a four-door sedan.

Still, the concepts that bore the Wildcat branding have arguably been the most important in Buick's history. The badge is no stranger to automotive enthusiasts, though Buick has used it sparingly over the years. A handful of times in the 1950s, as the company signaled its elegant and striking new design language, and then again in 1985 as a jaw-dropping mid-engine supercar.

Even today, that eighties coupe looks otherworldly with its cab-forward proportions and enormous articulated canopy. Today's Wildcat EV, though, could have even greater staying-power.