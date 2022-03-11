The 15 Best Porsches Of All Time

Porsche found mainstream success with its first car, the 356. But after more than a decade of production, the 356 was getting a little long in the tooth, so Porsche deemed it time to create a new model. The successor was not the 911 as many would think. The successor was the 901. It took the basic concept of the 356 and upgraded it in many ways while retaining some of its defining features, such as the rear-mounted engine. However, before it had the chance to build even 100 units, French automaker Peugeot – and indeed, France at large – cried foul. The French had no issue with the Germans making a car, despite the recent bad history between them. They had a problem with the Germans thinking they were so high and mighty they could name a car using three numbers with a zero as the middle digit.

Peugeot laid claim to that naming convention within France and pushed Porsche to rename the 901. History shows that the French got their way and Porsche renamed its car 911 (via Motor Trend). While no historian has yet speculated that this prevented another world war, it is possible the resolution of this crisis is the reason the French and Germans relations have continued on good terms up to the modern day. Possibly avoiding world war makes the 901 a great Porsche.