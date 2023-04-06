Charging Your Hyundai IONIQ 5 At Home: How Much Will It Cost You?

The short answer is that the Hyundai IONIQ 5 hits the same mark as its competitors in terms of charging speed and cost. The IONIQ 5 comes in at 256 miles of range for the Standard Range model, and jumps to 303 miles of range for the Long Range configuration — with a 58 kWh and a 77.4 kWh battery, respectively.

Both the IONIQ 5 and Tesla Model 3 will charge in about eight hours on a home-based wall charger, specifically one capable of outputting 60 km/h of range. Given the U.S. average kWh price of $0.16, that ideally comes to about $9.28 for a full battery charge of the Standard Range, and $12.32 for the Long Range.

The IONIQ 5's range and charging cost are most comparable to the Kia EV6, its most obvious competitor for the low-priced end of the electric vehicle market. At home, both the Hyundai and the Kia require a dedicated wall-mounted car charger, which retails starting at $425, and can cost as much as $1000 for professional installation.

Interestingly, the IONIQ 5's range and cost also compare favorably with Tesla's lower-market offerings, despite Tesla's brand positioning as a luxury automaker. If Hyundai can reliably deliver on its commitments with the Ioniq, it could strengthen its position in the U.S. electric vehicle market, especially with the IONIQ 6 on the horizon as well.