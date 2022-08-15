Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs. Tesla Model Y: Is Tesla Still King?

South Korean auto giant Hyundai could be considered a newcomer in the highly-competitive global car industry. It sold its first car in the United States, the subcompact Excel, in 1986, a Mitsubishi Mirage or Dodge Colt wearing a Giugiaro-penned body. The automaker was among the first to foray into electrification with the now-defunct Ioniq sedan, which was available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric variants. In 2020, Hyundai relaunched the Ioniq name as an all-electric brand with the Ioniq 5 as its first, all-new product that formally arrived at U.S. dealerships in 2022.

It could have something to do with the Ioniq 5's rakish crossover silhouette, but it immediately drew comparisons with the mighty Tesla Model Y, the world's bestselling electric car, and what could become the bestselling vehicle globally (per Electrek). Furthermore, the Ioniq 5 is similar in size and intent to the Tesla Model Y with four doors, seating for five, and room for cargo in the back.

Roschetzky Photography/Shutterstock

It also helps that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 drives and performs as well as it looks. Motor Trend said the Ioniq 5 has a better interior, rides quieter, has more standard features, and has roughly similar range numbers as an equivalent Tesla Model Y — not to mention having a much more affordable base price. So, is Tesla still the king of EVs, or is Hyundai ready to take the crown?