How Tom Cruise's First Car Jumpstarted His Dreams

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, better known to the rest of the world as Hollywood mega action star Tom Cruise, is back in the limelight. Cruise's latest blockbuster, "Top Gun: Maverick," grossed over $800 million globally, making it the actor's highest-grossing movie to date, surpassing the theater receipts of "Mission Impossible: Fallout." What's more interesting is that Top Gun: Maverick" earned $800 million in just 21 days of the movie's theatrical release, and Forbes adds the film will likely pass $1 billion by summer's end.

Tom Cruise is a household name, and his passions shine brightly in every film he makes. Cruise is a huge motorcycle freak, and you typically see him in movies riding bikes. According to Motorious, Cruise has a mouth-watering collection of motorcycles like the Vyrus 987 C3 4V, a Kawasaki GPZ900R (seen in the first "Top Gun" movie in 1986), and a Ducatti 999R, to mention a few. GQ adds that the actor spent upwards of $610 million (£500 million) on aircraft, helicopters, and motorcycles and amassed a spectacular car collection typical of Hollywood royalty.

Fernando Camino/Getty

However, Tom Cruise had modest beginnings. Born on July 3, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, Cruise endured poverty and an abusive household bereft of the luxuries he currently enjoys. Before becoming the most prominent Hollywood star the world has ever seen, Cruise took a leap of faith in a car as humble as his childhood.