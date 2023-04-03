Charging Your Kia EV6 At Home: How Much Will It Cost You?

The Kia EV6 has a standard 77.4 kWh battery. Given an average cost per kWh of around $0.13 (which can vary widely depending on your region), you could expect to pay less than $10 to charge the battery fully. Depending on the trim variant, the EV6 delivers 252 to 310 miles of driving range. Moreover, the hotrod EV6 GT with its sharper styling cues and 576 horsepower dual-motor configuration, manages a decent 206 miles of range per full charge.

Meanwhile, the standard range Kia EV6 sold in other markets will cost about $7 to replenish its 54 kWh battery pack, while a DC fast-charging station will cost around $27, provided a cost per kWh of $0.50.

Kia got many things right with the EV6. It's an impressive first attempt at introducing buyers to the future of the Kia brand. In addition, Kia recently unveiled its newest EV9 three-row electric SUV, the much-awaited follow-up to the EV6. Kia failed to mention the range estimates, but it did say the EV9 will come with a standard 76.1 kWh battery and an optional 99.8 kWh longer-range unit.