Kia EV6 Charging Speed: How Fast Is It?
We called the Kia EV6 "the new electric benchmark" for delivering heaping doses of style, excellent build quality, excitable performance, and decent battery range across the lineup. The EV6 is available in Wind, GT-Line, and GT trim models with single (RWD) or dual electric motors (AWD) and a 77.4 kWh battery pack. The EV6 offers 252 to 310 miles of driving range, depending on the trim, while the high-performance EV6 GT delivers 206 miles.
But as with any new EV, the charging speed deserves equal attention to the battery capacity and driving range. The Kia EV6 has a standard AC Type 2 charge port that accepts up to 11 kW and a CCS DC fast-charging port suitable for up to 233 kW of juice.
However, most DC fast-charging stations can only muster around 50 kW to upwards of 125 kW, which could lengthen the charging time. With all these numbers in the fray, how long does it take to recharge a Kia EV6?
Kia EV6 Charging Time: How long does it take to achieve a full charge?
Since all US-bound Kia EV6 electric cars have a standard 77.4 kWh long-range battery, the AC charging times are similar regardless if you have a single or dual-motor variant. According to EVBox, recharging an EV6 using an 11 kW AC charger takes around eight hours.
Things get better if you have access to a DC fast-charging station. Provided a max DC charge rate of 233 kW, the EV6 replenishes from 10% to 80% in under 17 minutes. In some markets, Kia offers a Standard Range EV6 with a 58 kWh battery, but it only delivers 232 miles of range (RWD) and recharges in six hours using an AC charger.
In summary, the Kia EV6 is not the longest-range electric car, and nor is it the best-performing, either. Moreover, it's not even the most efficient. Edmunds's testing reveals a real-world energy consumption of 32.4 kWh for every 100 miles and an actual 261 miles of driving range, slightly lower than what comparable EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tesla Model Y, and Ford Mustang Mach-E could offer.