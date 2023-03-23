Kia EV6 Charging Speed: How Fast Is It?

We called the Kia EV6 "the new electric benchmark" for delivering heaping doses of style, excellent build quality, excitable performance, and decent battery range across the lineup. The EV6 is available in Wind, GT-Line, and GT trim models with single (RWD) or dual electric motors (AWD) and a 77.4 kWh battery pack. The EV6 offers 252 to 310 miles of driving range, depending on the trim, while the high-performance EV6 GT delivers 206 miles.

But as with any new EV, the charging speed deserves equal attention to the battery capacity and driving range. The Kia EV6 has a standard AC Type 2 charge port that accepts up to 11 kW and a CCS DC fast-charging port suitable for up to 233 kW of juice.

However, most DC fast-charging stations can only muster around 50 kW to upwards of 125 kW, which could lengthen the charging time. With all these numbers in the fray, how long does it take to recharge a Kia EV6?