2023 Kia EV6 GT Review: How A Great EV Becomes A Tough Sell

Get out your sad trombones: The GT's extra power, weight and sticker tires massively affect the EV6's electric driving range. An EV6 GT-Line on 20-inch wheels is EPA-estimated to go 252 miles on a full charge, but the GT drops that number to a measly 206 miles. And if you drive in Sport or GT mode — which is, you know, sort of the point of this model — you'll see even less than that.

At least the GT benefits from the same 800-volt electrical architecture as the rest of the EV6 lineup, meaning you can take advantage of 350-kilowatt public DC fast chargers. You won't actually charge at speeds of 350 kW, of course; Kia says you can expect a max charging rate of 240 kW. But that still means the EV6 GT can theoretically get to an 80% state of charge in as little as 18 minutes if the battery is preconditioned and the charger actually works and the planets are all aligned. You know the drill.

Steven Ewing/SlashGear

For those of you with home charging, the EV6 GT can replenish its battery in just over 7 hours on a 240 volt Level 2 charger. Plug it in before you go to bed and you'll be good to go in the morning — well, assuming you get more sleep than I do, anyway. And don't forget, the EV6 can also send juice in the opposite direction, thanks to V2L (vehicle to load) charging capabilities that let the car act as a generator, offering 1,900 watts of energy to power small appliances and more.