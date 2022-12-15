31% Of People Said They Wouldn't Get An Electric Car For This Reason - SlashGear Survey

Although electric vehicles (EVs) have a host of benefits attached, they also have some downsides that potential buyers need to consider before spending their money. On top of their actual downsides, EVs are still considered fairly new technology, which may be why some people still don't want to give them a try. We've asked our readers about the reasons why they wouldn't get an electric car, and thanks to our exclusive survey, we can now share the answers with you.

When thinking of EVs, it's hard not to picture a Tesla. These days, however, most automakers have put some stock into making electric cars, with brands like Ford, Chevrolet, Volkswagen, and Nissan all producing EVs. These vehicles are typically cheaper to run once you put up the initial cost of the purchase — paying for electricity should be less pricey than gasoline in nearly every part of the world, especially when you consider how unstable the prices of fuel tend to be. Electric cars are also much more environmentally friendly, which is why it's likely that in the future, their sales will continue increasing. Bloomberg says that by 2025, the sales of EVs will triple.

Despite these benefits and future projections, not everyone wants to own an EV, and many people prefer to stick to their traditional fuel-based cars for now. Here are some of the reasons why one might not want an EV.