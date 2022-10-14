The Reason Why Chevrolet Discontinued The Volt

The Volt's demise was certainly not a case of drivers hating the car or its garish styling. It wasn't even in the wrong place at the wrong time. Rather, it was a stepping stone. Bob Lutz, the former GM Vice Chairman told CBS News that the Volt was "a financial loser [that] did what was intended." In 2019, the Volt was already old technology with fully electric models like the Chevy Bolt making the Volt redundant. GM also was smack-dab in the middle of retooling several manufacturing facilities. The proliferation of SUVs, crossovers, and trucks didn't help either. According to GM Authority, General Motors cut 10 sedans from its brands in a span of just five years leading up to 2020. The prognosis was not good for the Volt even if it wasn't losing money left and right.

All of those factors compounded into the final Volt leaving the assembly line in February of 2019. Revolutionary as it was, it had already fulfilled its purpose on earth. The Volt was a bridge of sorts between the ill-fated EV1 and GM's current EV lineup. Without technology pioneered by the Volt, GM's EV offerings might not be as varied as they are today. Even though the Volt as a product is deceased, it served as an important milestone in GM's hopeful all-EV future.