Charging Your Tesla Model 3 At Home: How Much Will It Cost You?

The cost and convenience of charging is a major concern for car buyers interested in electric vehicles. In a recent poll of Slashgear readers, almost half of respondents noted either charging cost and time, or the potential inability of power infrastructure to meet the needs of EV drivers, as the primary issue keeping them from buying an electric car.

The concern isn't unwarranted: EVs depend on home charging for the kind of long-range reliability drivers have come to expect from gas-powered rides. That represents a major investment, on top of the usual expenses of car ownership. Especially if you live in a rural or suburban community that doesn't have the largest or most expansive infrastructure of public chargers, the technological and financial feasibility of home charging is oftentimes make-or-break for electric vehicle buyers.

Here's how much drivers can expect to pay to charge a Tesla Model 3 on home electricity.