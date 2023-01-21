Here's How Much It Actually Costs To Maintain A Tesla Model 3

If you're buying a Tesla, the Model 3 is the cheapest model you could get your hands on. Since January 1, 2023, the Tesla Model 3 qualified for the new federal tax credit for EVs. This means that instead of paying $46,990 for the Model 3, you could pay $40,390 after the tax cut. Even the Tesla Model 3 Performance trim has a tax discount that reduces its price to $56,390 — down from $62,999. What's even more interesting is that the Model 3 is cheaper in China in a move to compete against BYD — according to Reuters.

For an electric vehicle with a battery that is expected to last between 21 to 35 years depending on how many miles you drive each year, its purchase price seems reasonable. However, how much does it actually cost to maintain a Tesla Model 3? That's if we consider fuel costs, service fees, insurance, and repair costs. Let's find out!