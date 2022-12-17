Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart

Since the chargers at Walmart are operated by Electrify America, the pricing and plans are consistent with its countrywide charging network. However, how much it will cost to charge at Walmart depends on your state and EV model.

In most states, Electrify America will charge you 43 cents per kWh if you're a guest — but if you subscribed to Electrify America Pass+, it will cost you 31 cents per kWh. To put into perspective, if you have a Tesla Model 3 with a 54-kWh battery, it will cost you $23.22 to charge from 0% to 100% — but if you've subscribed to Electrify America Pass+, it will cost you $16.74.

On the other hand, some Walmart charging stations are installed in states where customers are billed per minute. If that's the case, it will cost you 32 cents per minute for a 350-kW charger if you're a guest, and 24 cents per minute if you're a Pass+ member. This means that if you charge your Tesla Model 3 at maximum capacity for 30 minutes, it will cost $9.60 — but if you're a Pass+ member, it will cost $7.20. In addition to that, if the power drops to 90kW or less if you're charging your electric car, it will cost you 12 cents per minute if you're a Pass+ member, and 16 cents per minute if you're a guest.

In contrast with the per kWh charge, we can deduce that it's cheaper to charge your EV at Walmart if you're charged per minute. Nevertheless, you will be charged 40 cents per minute if you park your EV longer than 10 minutes at any Walmart charging station after your time is up.