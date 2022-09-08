Is This The Fix For Electric Car Charger Speed Stress?

One of the greatest challenges that electric vehicle makers face is the availability of a robust charging infrastructure to reap the benefits of sustainable mobility. But the problems don't end there. Blame it on lack of standardization on an industrial scale or poor consumer education about EVs, but electric car owners are often left scratching their heads about the peak charging wattage at a station, plug compatibility, and payment, among others. Electrify America, which aims to have no less than 1,800 charging stations under its belt by 2026, has a solution.

The company has announced that all its charging stations will now be labeled across two categories based on their power output for easy identification. The first one is Hyper-Fast, which delivers a maximum charging output of 350 kW and is targeted at high-end EVs. The second label is Ultra-Fast and covers 150 kW for EV charging. The former's label will have three lightning bolt icons alongside the charging port's design for easy identification, while the latter will have two lightning bolts to demonstrate its slightly lower power delivery.

The green Hyper-Fast charging plug means it that each minute, it can deliver enough electrical juice for the car to travel 20 miles. The teal-colored Ultra-Fast outlets can pump 9 miles worth of electrical power per minute into your car's battery pack. Electrify America says it will roll out the Ultra-Fast and Hyper-Fast labels for its existing as well as upcoming charging outlets across the United States and Canada.