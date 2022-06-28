One Of America's Biggest Electric Car Charging Networks Just Got A Huge Boost

As the use of electric vehicles continues to grow, so does the need for increased availability of fast charging stations and infrastructure. Luckily, a handful of companies are driving that vision forward. One is Electrify America, which happens to be among the most extensive networks of ultra-fast EV charging stations. The company has been around since 2017 and has fast EV charging stations spread out in various parts of the country. Currently, the network consists of 800 stations with 3,500 ultra chargers, but Electrify America said last summer that it wants to more than double those numbers to 1,800 charging stations and more than 10,000 chargers by 2026. It also hopes to expand to 49 U.S. states and Washington DC by then.

Charging infrastructure remains one of the key elements in getting consumers to transition from traditional gas-powered vehicles to electric EVs — in fact, many potential buyers cite concerns about charging station availability as one of the biggest reasons they hesitate to make the switch. While installing home chargers is an option, it's expensive and doesn't solve the problem of needing accessible fast chargers when traveling. That's something Electrify America addresses with its charging network, which has just received a huge investment.