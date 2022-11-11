Tesla Just Made Its Charging Plug An Open Standard: Why That's A Huge Deal

Tesla is opening the tech behind its electric car charging connector for everyone, which means rival EV makers can use the tech for their own car without having to spend millions of dollars on creating a custom standard of their own. To sell the benefits of its charging tech, Tesla claims that its in-house connector has "no moving parts, is half the size, and twice as powerful" when compared to the Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors that are a common sight at Electrify America stations, which boasts one of America's biggest electric car charging networks.

The Elon Musk-led company notes that the objective behind opening its EV charging connector is to hasten the transition toward sustainable mobility. Officially known as the North American Charging Standard NACS), Tesla's charging tech will be available for EV makers to adopt and implement on their cars. Touting the NACS system as "straightforward to adopt," Tesla says it is working with industry bodies to get the NACS tech codified as a public standard.

Tesla's charger has a few things going for it. It's small, convenient, energy-efficient, and fast. The company has already listed the design and specifications online for public downloads. However, it hasn't revealed the names — if any — of any rival EV brand that is willing to adopt the NACS charging system instead of the more widely used CCS standard. EV upstart Aptera recently urged Congress to adopt Tesla's charging tech as a standard for all EVs sold in the country.