What's Going To Happen To Gas Stations After EVs Take Over?

Gas stations are a common sight in most countries; without them, we wouldn't be able to get around. But with alternatively powered transportation methods on the rise, we may soon see a time when the demand for gas dies out. So what are gas stations going to do when no one is filling up their tank?

There are at least 145,000 gas stations in the United States, according to the American Petroleum Institute, which is roughly three times the number of public electric vehicle charging facilities currently available. However, this is set to change in the coming years. The White House has been among those pushing for an improvement in electric vehicle infrastructure, with President Biden outlining plans to build half a million EV charging stations across the country by the end of the decade. Major companies including GM, Volkswagen, Tesla, Electrify America, and Siemens are all contributing to the nation's EV charging infrastructure, too.

That infrastructure is being put in place for a good reason: electric vehicle uptake has skyrocketed over the past few years and is set to increase even further as improvements in technology and access to charging facilities make owning an EV more practical. Then there is a decline in vehicle use caused by a rise in remote work and food delivery services, which drops the demand for fuel overall. Consulting firm BCG says up to four-fifths of the current "fuel retail" network could struggle to see any profit by 2035. The firm also predicts that sales of electric vehicles are expected to outpace those of fossil fuel-powered cars by 2030. So what happens to gas stations when they start costing their owners more money than they're worth?