GM Reveals Its Nationwide Fast Charging Plan To Solve Electric Cars' Biggest Problem

Going from coast to coast in an electric vehicle sounds difficult. Although charging points are more common now, and some EVs on the market have very impressive ranges, it would still require a lot of planning. One slip-up or wrong turn might leave you stranded by the roadside with a dead battery, waiting for someone in a gas-powered truck to tow you to a charging point. Well, the risk of things going wrong on a long journey is about to be drastically reduced. According to a press release from GM, the motoring giant is partnering with truck stop company Pilot to install thousands of charging points across the United States.

The expanded charging network is just one part of GM's $750 million infrastructure plan. Other goals the company has are to include installing "3,250 charging stalls in major metro areas" within the next three years, "up to 40,000 chargers in local dealer communities," and "enabling access" to over 100,000 charging points in North America. The project also ties in with Pilot's $1 billion plan to upgrade its travel centers nationwide. The popular truck stops will be fitted with a number of premium features, including "free Wi-Fi at most locations, expanded seating and lounge areas, updated and modernized restrooms, on-site restaurants including Pilot's signature fresh hot and cold deli, premium coffee, and shopping for travel essentials and souvenirs." People charging their vehicles at one of Pilot's travel centers will have access to all of this 24 hours a day, seven days a week.