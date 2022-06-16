Here's How Long A Tesla Model 3 Battery Will Actually Last

The big concern that people have in terms of buying a Tesla Model 3, or any other EV for that matter, is how long they can expect the battery to remain in good health — partly because they know that these batteries are more expensive than the ones found in gas-powered cars, but also because getting a Tesla mechanically worked on can be more of a hassle than getting a gas-powered car serviced. However, what people should know is that Tesla is building batteries to last (via Tesla). Most agree that these batteries will outlive the cars themselves.

In April 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet that the Model 3 EV's "drive unit & body is designed like a commercial truck for a million mile life." When looking at the battery specifically, he said the Model 3 battery modules "should last 300k to 500k miles" — that is, for 1,500 cycles. According to the U.S. DOT, Americans drove an average of 14,263 miles per year in 2019, meaning the Model 3's purported 300,000 to 500,000 battery module lifespan would work out to between 21 and 35 years of operation.

That's a reassuring number, as Musk said in the same tweet that it'll cost between $5,000 and $7,000 to replace a Model 3 battery module. Looking at the data that was available as of 2016, it seems a Tesla battery pack may be able to hit the 200,000-mile mark while still retaining 90% or more overall battery capacity, though there were some outliers in the data (via Electrek). This means that with extenuating instances aside, the Tesla Model 3 is a pretty safe bet in terms of the overall battery life.