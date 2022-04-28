Replacing The Battery Pack On A Toyota Prius Costs More Than You Think

Toyota continues to be the best-selling car brand in the world. By 2021, the company increased its sales by 10.1% while delivering just under 10.5 million vehicles (via Best Selling Cars). Toyota is heavily invested in hybrid vehicles with the Yaris and Corolla hybrid models leading its sales, but no car speaks hybrid and Toyota like the Prius.

There are many reasons Americans continue to buy the Prius, energy efficiency being a top decisive factor. The U.S. Department of Energy lists the Prius Eco 2018 as the second-best in EPA fuel economy with 58 mpg in the city and 53 mpg on the highway. The history of the Prius gives it the distinguished reputation of being the first to lead the green mobility shift. Add that to the model's safety ratings — it has repeatedly scored five stars in the NHTSA safety ranking for years— and its affordable price, starting at $24,625 for a 2022 model, and the reasons why it has always been a best-seller are clear.

Two decades ago, the Prius sold for $20,000 and proved very popular. In 2010, Toyota announced it had sold more than 2 million Prius cars in 70 countries since it was launched in 1997 in Japan, per Green Cars Congress. With a battery warranty of 8 to 10 years or 100,000 to 150,000 miles, there are many Prius cars on the market that need their batteries replaced — and that doesn't come cheap, unfortunately.