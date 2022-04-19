This Is How Temperature Can Affect EV Range

Drivers are increasingly switching to electric vehicles, but range anxiety continues to be a big concern for many potential buyers. The first EVs on the market had very low ranges — for example, the GM EV1 could only travel 70 to 100 miles fully charged, according to Electric Vehicles News. This worry stigmatized the green electric mobility movement in its early years, slowing down mainstream adoption, but modern technology is changing things. In 2015, for example, Elon Musk announced a software update for the Tesla Model S sedan that was intended to eliminate range anxiety among drivers (via Wired).

Fast-forward a few years and most new EV models had ranges around 300 miles, as well as support for fast charging. Despite progress in this area, range continued to be one of the least understood aspects of EV ownership among the general public, however. In 2021, The Harris Poll surveyed Americans' on their perception of EVs and found that more than one-third of all participants cited "distance they can travel on a single charge" as their main concern when thinking about buying an electric vehicle. Around 20% of participants said the relatively small number of charging stations was another barrier to their adoption of the technology.

For those living in cold or hot climates, range anxiety intensifies with bigger concerns. While EV makers list their vehicles' ranges as EPA estimates, these tests do not take extreme temperatures into consideration, according to CleanTechnica, leaving many drivers to wonder whether their local climate is negatively impacting how far their car can travel before needing to be recharged.