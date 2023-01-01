Here's The Reason Why Tesla Tires Are So Much More Expensive

When it comes to going electric, motorists are serious about counting costs. Per SlashGear's recent survey on the subject, cost concerns came in just behind range limitations as the second most-cited reason for buyer skepticism over EVs. Over 20% of survey respondents cited costs as their main reason not to buy electric.

It's a serious consideration. As we've reported before, EV prices are only growing when marketplace logic says that increased demand and more accessible tech should be driving them down. Going beyond simple sticker shock, prospective EV buyers have concerns about long-term operating costs, given increased markup on everything from battery prices to simple part replacements.

In the latter case, costs could come from an unexpected source. Common sense suggests that tires, already painfully overpriced, should be more or less interchangeable across models: the same weight is moving over the same surfaces in the same general layout. As with almost everything electric, however, it's not quite so simple, and there's a good reason why Tesla tires may cost you more than competing companies.