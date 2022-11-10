Here's Why Electric Cars Are Getting Even More Expensive

More and more people are looking to get into the EV marketplace. Electric vehicles are growing in popularity in the United States, and for good reason. Ford, Toyota, and other prominent names in the American marketplace have all committed to a substantial ramping up of resources poured into EV research and development projects; and the U.S. government is working toward this change as well, according to The Guardian. In the coming decades, just about every major manufacturer appears to be committed to entirely eliminating their production of new-model gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles in favor of a transition to entirely electric fleets.

This shift has been heralded as a major win in the fight against climate change, but the productive focus isn't the only necessity when it comes to a full EV transition. EVs have become far more expensive in the last year, and for a bevy of reasons. The harsh reality is that if electric vehicles continue to rise in price as manufacturers phase out competitive alternatives, consumers will simply shift en masse to the purchase of used and likely gasoline-powered automobiles. This of course would defeat the purpose of a market-wide shift to electric vehicle production.

Fortunately, a change in the pricing structure for electric vehicles appears to be tied to ongoing geopolitical issues rather than intangible and interlocking features of the electric vehicle marketplace itself. As a result, it's entirely possible that the spike in EV retail prices will be short-lived and change alongside other global trends.