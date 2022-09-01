The New EV Battery That Could Change The Industry

Electric vehicles have advanced rapidly over the last few years. They're becoming a common sight on the streets, Tesla and Lucid's best efforts are rivaling those of traditional luxury car brands, and high gas prices are making large numbers of Americans think about going electric. But electric car manufacturers aren't resting on their laurels, things may be about to get even better. Several companies, including Tesla and their Chinese rivals BTD, are looking into an innovative battery design that could increase an electric vehicle's performance and range. Batteries are vital to electric vehicles. They're also a point of concern skeptics like to bring up regularly.

Replacing the batteries in something like a Tesla Model X is likely to be a big, expensive job. Luckily, the chances are they won't have to be replaced that often, if at all. EV rental company Tesloop claims that one of its cars has clocked 330,000 miles and that vehicle's batteries have only degraded by 23%. This is in line with Elon Musk's claims that Tesla's batteries should last between 300,000 and 500,000 miles or 1,500 charging cycles. The average vehicle owner puts around 12,000 miles a year on their car. If you were to encounter a vehicle on the second-hand market that had done 300,000 miles — it would probably have more issues than battery degradation. So in the year 2022, EV batteries are good. But can they get even better?