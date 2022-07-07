The Truth About Claims Of Tesla Being Dethroned As The World's Top Seller Of EVs

Tesla is no longer selling more electric vehicles than any other company in the world. Elon Musk's company sold almost 100,000 fewer vehicles than its closest rival during the first half of 2022. Chinese EV manufacturer BYD now finds itself on top of the pile after selling 314% more vehicles than it did in the same period of 2021. Back in 2011, Musk dismissed any threat posed by BYD, claiming not to see it as a competitor and stating: "Have you seen their car? I don't think they have a great product. I don't think it's particularly attractive, the technology is not very strong, and BYD as a company has pretty severe problems on their home turf in China. I think their focus is and rightly should be, on making sure they don't die in China."

Part of the reason Tesla is no longer on top is linked to the issues caused by a lockdown at its Shanghai plant. Musk's company lost weeks of output from the plant — which is usually Tesla's most productive — following a COVID-19 outbreak. The shutdown saw the EV giant's share of global electric vehicle sales drop from 27% to 10% as a result. Fewer than 40,000 vehicles were registered by Tesla in April, which is a drop of 78% from the number it registered in March. BYD's factories are located in areas of China that managed to avoid recent COVID-19 outbreaks, and its production has not been affected. At first glance, it might seem like a bit of luck on the manufacturing side has what has put the Chinese EV maker on top, but if you dig a little deeper, it could be more complicated than that.