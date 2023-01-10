2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Review: Plug-In Hybrid Has Plenty To Recommend It

The holiday season means a few things to many. For starters, all of those discounts to get the holiday shopping started on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Small Business Saturday. Football of the collegiate and professional types enter the final stretch of their seasons, while hockey and the NBA are just starting to warm up against winter's chill. Herds of horsepower head down south for big events like the Snowball Derby in Florida or the Tulsa Shootout in Oklahoma. And, of course, the season is a time for friends and family to gather 'round the fire to exchange love and warmth, remembering the year that was while preparing for the new year to come.

Finally, the holiday season is the time of the year when every automaker wants to make December a month to truly remember, featuring ads of the newest models adorned with big red bows parked in front of a snow-covered home, serving as a replacement for Santa's sleigh and reindeer, or roaring through the snowy landscape because every month is always Truck Month. Mitsubishi was feeling the holiday spirit in a big way this year when they sent the newest member of the fourth-generation Outlander family my way to spend two weeks with me in my Old Dominion home down in southwestern Virginia (no red bow on the hood, though). Say hello to the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the best ride to celebrate the holiday season, and my first-ever experience of a plug-in vehicle of any kind.