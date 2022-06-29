Moon Off-Roading In The Wild GM Electric Car That Makes Hummer EV Look Normal

Over 50 years ago, three brave astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins — took to the heavens above to achieve the impossible: setting foot upon the Moon. That feat of humanity was part of NASA's Apollo program, born in U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower's administration before his successor, the late President John F. Kennedy, took hold of the flame to make it the nation's goal to land a human on the Moon by the end of the 1960s.

Alas, all good things must come to an end, but what a way this one did. The final three Apollo missions (15, 16 and 17) in 1971 and 1972 introduced motoring to the Moon, in the form of the Lunar Roving Vehicle. Three LRVs — each built by General Motors in a partnership with Boeing — found their way beyond the Earth, traversing the lunar landscape at a pace of up to 8 mph (though the Apollo 17 LRV reached just over 11 mph) with electric power moving each of the 32-inch wire tires.

Lockheed Martin

In a few years' time, humanity will return to the Moon through NASA's Artemis program. The program's mission is to land astronauts on the Moon's South Pole by 2025. NASA won't be alone for the ride, either, especially when it comes to driving upon the regolith and rocks near the landing site. Once again, GM is working on a new Lunar Terrain Vehicle, this time with Lockheed Martin. And this LTV has quite the foundation to build upon, via the GMC Hummer EV.