2021 Chrysler Pacifica lineup includes hybrid and all-wheel-drive models

Chrysler has officially opened orders and announced pricing for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. The Pacifica is one of the most popular minivans out there, and for 2021 buyers can choose hybrid and all-wheel-drive versions of the van. Chrysler says that the Pacifica is the only minivan to offer both all-wheel-drive and Stow ‘n Go seating.

The all-wheel-drive Pacifica starts at $38,040. In 2021 Pacifica Hybrid starts at $39,995. For 2021 a new top-of-the-line Pacifica Pinnacle Hybrid model gives buyers a premium minivan that starts at $50,845 before the $7500 federal tax credit. The van also packs more standard content, including Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking, 14 new standard safety features, and a new Uconnect 5 infotainment system with a 10.1-inch radio touchscreen.

The exterior of the Pacific is also updated for 2021. The all-wheel-drive Pacifica features a drivetrain that engages without the driver needing to activate it, and can transfer 100 percent of the available engine torque to the rear wheels. This marks the first time all-wheel-drive has been available in a Chrysler minivan since 2004.

Buyers can add AWD as a package to both Touring and Touring L models for $2995. AWD models can use the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with an option for the hybrid powertrain on Limited or Pinnacle models. Hybrid models are plug-in and are eligible for the $7500 federal tax credit along with state and local credits.

The vehicle is capable of more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode with an all-electric driving range of over 30 miles and a total driving range of more than 500 miles. Among the new features for all models in 2021 are LED lights, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross paths detection, rear park assist, adaptive cruise control, electronic stability, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning. All MSRPs are without the $1495 destination charge.