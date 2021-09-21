2022 Kia Sorento PHEV pricing confirmed

Late last month, Kia officially revealed pricing on its 2022 Sorento models, except for pricing on the plug-in hybrid version. Kia has now confirmed pricing on the two available Sorento PHEV trim levels that will be sold in the US. It’s worth noting that the MSRPs don’t count the destination and handling charge of $1175.

The 2022 Sorento Turbo Plug-in Hybrid is arriving at dealerships now, starting at $44,990 for the SX trim. The other available PHEV trim is the SX-Prestige, which starts at $47,890. Kia notes the Sorento PHEV models could be eligible for a federal tax credit of $6587 in addition to potential state incentives.

Both trims of the Sorento PHEV use the same powertrain featuring a 66.9 kW electric motor and a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine. Combined system horsepower is 261. Kia notes the Sorento PHEV can drive an EPA estimated 32 miles on electricity alone. That gives it the longest estimated electric driving range of any three-row SUV.

The vehicle has an EPA estimated total range of 460 miles and a 79 MPGe combined rating. Both versions of the vehicle come standard with torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive. Kia also brags that the Sorento PHEV is the only SUV to offer three-row seating.

The Sorento PHEV is a significant step up in price compared to entry-level versions of the Sorento that lack plug-in hybrid technology. The entry-level Sorento LX FWD starts at $29,490. Kia also offers regular non-plug-in hybrid versions with the top-of-the-line Sorento Hybrid EX AWD starting at $38,290. Just as the MSRPs listed for the plug-in hybrid versions, neither of those prices includes the $1175 destination charge. The Sorento PHEV does represent a significant price increase compared to other versions of the SUV, but that could be offset with tax incentives depending on the state.