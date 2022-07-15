Hyundai's Wild New Sports Concepts Will Get You Hyped About Electric Cars

South Korean auto giant Hyundai and its high-performance N subsidiary are making us feel like it's Christmas in late summer. The automaker recently unveiled a pair of two high-performance, zero-emission vehicles to showcase its vision of a sporting electric future. Hyundai is fresh from unveiling its all-new EV based on the automaker's Electric Global Modular Electric Platform (E-GMP), the dramatically streamlined Ioniq 6, after making us teary-eyed and nostalgic with its first EV, the Ioniq 5, in early 2021. Now, it kickstarted the race to what is perhaps the saving grace of battery-electric technology.

"In just seven years, Hyundai N has become the fastest evolving performance brand," said Till Wartenberg, Vice President of N Brand Management & Motorsport Sub-Division at Hyundai Motor Company. Hyundai's first N car, the i30 N unveiled in 2017, has spawned a litter of N-branded cars like the Veloster N, Elantra N, and Kona N. But with electrification peering on the horizon, Hyundai took the initiative in developing fuel-cell powertrains over the past seven years (per Motor Trend).

"N is moving forward to set new standards in sustainable high performance. We enthusiastically start this new chapter of electrified high-performance and will pursue this goal using our creativity, engineering expertise, and competitive spirit," added Wartenberg.