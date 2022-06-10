Here's Where All The Back To The Future DeLoreans Are Today

A total of six DeLoreans — seven if you include the fiberglass flyer — were used during the filming of the pop culture mainstay we know as the "Back to the Future" trilogy. Only a few have survived, but to fully understand the significance of how the four-wheeled stainless steel time machine became so iconic, one must go ... back in time.

Robert Zemeckis (director/co-writer) and Bob Gale (co-writer/co-producer) first met in the early 1970s while attending the University of Southern California, where they were learning how to make movies. As college chums are wont to do, they decided to make something together: "Professor Brown Visits the Future" would be about a professor that creates the ability to time travel (via Hagerty). The duo couldn't develop a good story concept, so they put it on the back burner.

In 1980, during a promotional tour for a movie the two men produced (ironically called "Used Cars"), Gale was staying at his parent's home in St. Louis, Haggerty reported. While looking through his dad's yearbook, the hook for the time travel movie hit him, as Gale put it, like a "lightning bolt." It would focus on a boy travels who back to when his dad was in high school and discovers what he was like as a teenager.

The time machine didn't start as a DeLorean. Jumping through time was going to be done in a humble refrigerator, instead. But at that exact moment in history, when Zemeckis and Gale were working on the movie's script, car maker John DeLorean was making headlines with drug trafficking charges. His DeLorean Motor Company went bankrupt, according to Hagerty. So Zemeckis proposed changing the fridge to a DeLorean. Gale loved it, and the rest is history.