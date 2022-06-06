Here's What Happened To The 'Back To The Future' DeLorean That Was Hit By A Train
The highest-grossing movie in 1985 was Steven Spielberg's "Back to the Future." His time-bending trilogy became one of Universal Studios' most successful franchises. Many of the movie's characters, dialogue, songs, and objects became permanent fixtures within pop culture, not least of which is the gull-winged stainless steel DeLorean.
A total of seven official cars were used in the films. Six were actual DeLoreans, while a seventh was made from fiberglass and used for the flying scenes. According to Hot Cars, three leading vehicles used the most were labeled A, B, and C. The "A" car (also referred to as the "Hero" car) was the most detailed of the bunch. The "C" car had parts of its exterior cut away so that cameras could get up close and personal for interior shots. Last was the "B" car, also known as the "Wreckage" car. It was typically used throughout the for franchise driving and stunt shots. It is also the time hopper that was demolished by the Alco S6 locomotive in "Back to the Future III."
As we all know from the movie, this car gets blasted into a million pieces, so how is it still around?
This train wreck takes us back in time
Bill and Patrick Shea, a father and son team in Hubbardston, Massachusetts, are private collectors who own one of the world's most extensive "Back to the Future" vehicle and prop collections. The pair acquired what was left of the "B" car in November 2019.
According to Bill, a movie car customizer named Jay Ohrberg cobbled together the "B" car by building a square tube frame and attaching several damaged body panels and a set of screen-used train wheels. The Shea duo provided an original hood box from one of their other "Back to the Future" DeLorean vehicles. Before, the "B" car hung upside down from the ceiling of Planet Hollywood's Hawaii location until it closed in 2010. The car went into storage after the restaurant closed and remained there until Bill and Patrick bought it at auction.
They pair even found "cave art" on the panels. Bill said DeLorean factory workers in Dunmurry were known for adding their names and other sketches to the underside of the car's panels. The Sheas verified this particular DeLorean's VIN number (4475) on the door frames, which, up until that point, had been a mystery.
The car currently sits at the Shea's "Back to the Future" exhibit in Hubbardston.