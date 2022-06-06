Here's What Happened To The 'Back To The Future' DeLorean That Was Hit By A Train

The highest-grossing movie in 1985 was Steven Spielberg's "Back to the Future." His time-bending trilogy became one of Universal Studios' most successful franchises. Many of the movie's characters, dialogue, songs, and objects became permanent fixtures within pop culture, not least of which is the gull-winged stainless steel DeLorean.

A total of seven official cars were used in the films. Six were actual DeLoreans, while a seventh was made from fiberglass and used for the flying scenes. According to Hot Cars, three leading vehicles used the most were labeled A, B, and C. The "A" car (also referred to as the "Hero" car) was the most detailed of the bunch. The "C" car had parts of its exterior cut away so that cameras could get up close and personal for interior shots. Last was the "B" car, also known as the "Wreckage" car. It was typically used throughout the for franchise driving and stunt shots. It is also the time hopper that was demolished by the Alco S6 locomotive in "Back to the Future III."

As we all know from the movie, this car gets blasted into a million pieces, so how is it still around?