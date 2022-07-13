Hyundai Ioniq 6 Electric Car Spills All Its Secrets
More details have been released on the Hyundai Ioniq 6 Electrified Streamliner, with an extended range amongst the list of improvements promised. The South Korean company claims its upcoming electric vehicle is set to be "one of the most energy-efficient EVs in the market." The new model is a follow-up to this year's Ioniq 5, and part of the three-part electric vehicle plan Hyundai announced back in 2020. Like the 5, the 6 is based on one of the Korean automaker's electric concept cars.
If it's anything like its little brother, the Ioniq 6 may even outshine Hyundai's range predictions — the current version of the Ioniq did. Hyundai's original predictions gave the most economical version of the Ioniq 5 a range of 300 miles, while the EPA clocked an average range of 303 miles during testing. That long range could also be replenished quite quickly when the car was attached to a 350 kW fast charger. The Ioniq 5 is capable of recharging 70% of its batteries' capacity in under 20 minutes — and if you're in a hurry, you can get more than 60 miles of range from a five-minute charge. The Ioniq 5 also came with a few incentives thrown in, such as two years of free 30-minute charging sessions. It is unknown if the 6 will come with a similar incentive, but the car's specs may be tempting enough to an electric vehicle enthusiast.
Hyundai relaunched its Ioniq range as a standalone electric vehicle brand back in 2020. At the time, the company's Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer Wonhong Cho promised that "The IONIQ brand will change the paradigm of EV customer experience." The Ioniq 6 was originally set to launch earlier this year, but the plans shifted slightly.
The Ioniq 6 is economical and powerful
Range and comfort are central to Hyundai's promises with the Ioniq 6. The car's aerodynamics are coupled with its 77.6 KW battery to offer more than 379 miles of range on a single charge, the automaker says. While not quite on par with EV big boys Tesla and Lucid's best efforts, it does get startlingly close for a vehicle that will most likely be available at a far lower price point. Power consumption is expected to be 14 kWh/62 miles, making the 6 one of the most efficient EVs available. Fast charging times seem similar to the Ioniq 5, with Hyundai promising the ability to go from 10% to 80% charge in as little as 18 minutes.
The way the car drives can be customized, with drivers able to set their steering effort, motor power, and accelerator pedal sensitivity. Both a rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive model will be available. In terms of power, the 6 is no slouch. The electric vehicle's AWD model offers 239 kW (equivalent to 320 horsepower) and 605 Nm of torque. As well as having a fantastic range, the new Hyundai is capable of blasting from 0 to 60mph in just over five seconds.
Users will get a highly customizable interior
The vehicle's interior, which sits on a 116-inch wheelbase, has been packed with "purposeful features that elevate the electric mobility experience," the company says. Thomas Schemera, Hyundai's Executive Vice President, lauded the car's interior space, saying, "The innovative interior is meticulously thought out as a cocoon-like personal space, enhanced with the latest technologies to create a safe, fun, and stress-free driving experience. The spacious interior, with sustainability and usability at its heart, once again represents a step forward for electric vehicles, in line with the values of our customers."
In addition to the comfort features, the 6's interior is also designed to be highly customizable. Customers can choose from 64 colors and six pre-selected themes when selecting the interior lighting. That lighting will also brighten or dim depending on the car's speed. Seats have been slimmed to increase interior space, and USB charging ports have been dotted around the cabin. The vehicle's occupants will also benefit from a "12-inch full-touch infotainment display and 12-inch digital cluster," Hyundai notes, with Bluetooth capability and support for both Android Auto and Apple's Car Play.
If you experience regular grid blackouts or just really like car camping, the Hyundai may become the most useful thing you've ever owned. Like the Ioniq 5, it features a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that allows you to connect various devices and power necessities both at and away from home. It's not just a car, it's basically a huge backup generator that you can drive to Walmart.