Hyundai Ioniq 6 Electric Car Spills All Its Secrets

More details have been released on the Hyundai Ioniq 6 Electrified Streamliner, with an extended range amongst the list of improvements promised. The South Korean company claims its upcoming electric vehicle is set to be "one of the most energy-efficient EVs in the market." The new model is a follow-up to this year's Ioniq 5, and part of the three-part electric vehicle plan Hyundai announced back in 2020. Like the 5, the 6 is based on one of the Korean automaker's electric concept cars.

Hyundai

If it's anything like its little brother, the Ioniq 6 may even outshine Hyundai's range predictions — the current version of the Ioniq did. Hyundai's original predictions gave the most economical version of the Ioniq 5 a range of 300 miles, while the EPA clocked an average range of 303 miles during testing. That long range could also be replenished quite quickly when the car was attached to a 350 kW fast charger. The Ioniq 5 is capable of recharging 70% of its batteries' capacity in under 20 minutes — and if you're in a hurry, you can get more than 60 miles of range from a five-minute charge. The Ioniq 5 also came with a few incentives thrown in, such as two years of free 30-minute charging sessions. It is unknown if the 6 will come with a similar incentive, but the car's specs may be tempting enough to an electric vehicle enthusiast.

Hyundai relaunched its Ioniq range as a standalone electric vehicle brand back in 2020. At the time, the company's Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer Wonhong Cho promised that "The IONIQ brand will change the paradigm of EV customer experience." The Ioniq 6 was originally set to launch earlier this year, but the plans shifted slightly.