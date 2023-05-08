2023 GMC Canyon AT4X First Drive: Tough Right Out Of The Box

Off-roading for GMC is spelled "AT4." As if the truck builder's "Professional Grade" lineup wasn't already rugged, the AT4 line takes things up a few notches. All-terrain tires, skid plates to protect the powertrain, a buffed-up four-wheel drive system, those are some of the things the AT4 badge gets you when you check off the option at the dealership.

First introduced in 2019 with the Sierra 1500, the AT4 line as of 2023 includes the aforementioned Sierra 1500, as well as the Acadia, Sierra HD, Terrain, Yukon, and Canyon, which joined the family in 2021. In that instance, it was a rebrand of the Canyon All Terrain, which included some different trim bits (like a blacked-out new grille) compared to the older trim level, but was otherwise still the same off-road capable midsize pickup as always.

GMC

But what if you want something more off-road capable? Perhaps something that you can take to Moab, the Rubicon Trail, or an off-road park like Turtle Ridge in Northern Michigan. For those dreams of conquering mountains and beating muddy paths to a pulp, you need but only add one more letter: X. The AT4X — which will appear on the order books for the 2024 Sierra HD — takes in the Canyon for the 2023 model year for some major off-road training. What better way to experience the results of this hard work, then, than by driving down to "Camp Canyon" in North Carolina to spend a morning with the toughest midsize professional around?