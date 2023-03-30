2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Review: Right Truck, Wrong Engine

You can only spec the Tremor package on Mavericks equipped with Ford's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine. With 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, it's a powerplant with plenty of punch, and the 8-speed automatic transmission is well tuned, smoothly downshifting when you dig into the throttle. Unfortunately, this engine is extremely coarse, with noticeable vibration and a harsh aural quality, both at idle and under acceleration. The stop/start system is also pretty rough, but thankfully, it's easily disabled via a large button just below the infotainment screen.

Another demerit: The Tremor upgrade hampers the Maverick's hauling capabilities, with a 1,200-pound payload rating that's 300 pounds less than other models. On top of that, you can't add the 4K Tow package that's normally available on turbocharged Mavericks. Elsewhere, this option increases the truck's towing capacity to 4,000 pounds. The Tremor, meanwhile, is capped at 2,000 pounds.

The worst problem, though? Fuel economy. Because of its unique all-wheel-drive setup, the Maverick Tremor is EPA-estimated to return a measly 20 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 21 mpg combined, and during a week of normal driving around Los Angeles, I only averaged 19 mpg. Meanwhile, the non-Tremor Maverick with all-wheel drive is expected to return 22 mpg city, 28 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined. And don't forget, the base Maverick's 2.5-liter hybrid I4 engine boasts an impressive 40 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 37 mpg combined — reliably, too.