2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review: A Recipe For Happiness

The Miata is not a stiffly sprung car with flat-as-a-pancake cornering abilities. Instead, it does an excellent job communicating a sense of speed to the driver, making you feel like your pelvis is part of the chassis, and really getting a sense of how much grip is available at each corner. This car isn't about pushing things to the limit – it's about carrying speed through sweeping turns and stringing the apexes of corners together like a game of connect the dots.

The base Miata Sport has 16-inch wheels that are actually kind of cute, but Club and Grand Touring trims up those to 17-inchers, wrapped in Bridgestone summer tires. Wheel-and-tire packages are a common Miata upgrade, and I adore when people put slightly wider wheels and fatter tires on their cars. Or maybe I'm just saying that because I swapped out the original 15x6-inch chrome wheels from my 10th Anniversary Miata for a set of bronze 15x7 Enkei RPF1s with 205-section tires.

Manual Miatas come with an electronic limited-slip differential that helps to manage power delivery across the rear axle, and it really does improve this roadster's already stellar handling. It's easy to feel confident while driving the Miata on a winding road, and it's nice knowing you don't have to push this car to definitely not-legal speeds just to feel that sense of excitement. Slow car fast is always more fun than fast car slow.

Steering? Light and flickable, with lots of communication about what's happening at road level. Brakes? Secure and confident, even if you don't get the Miata Club's Brembo stoppers. Wind buffeting? Honestly, it's not that bad, mostly because Mazda designed the MX-5's body and windshield to channel air up, over and around the cockpit. You can easily hold a conversation with a passenger at 70 mph on the freeway.