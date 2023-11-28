2024 Toyota Tacoma Pricing And Trim Levels Revealed: Which Is Best For Your Budget?

Toyota has revealed the pricing structure of the upcoming 2024 Tacoma, everyone's favorite compact truck. The new Tacoma rides on Toyota's TNGA-F platform, and will share some guts with the Tundra and Sequoia. Right off the bat, the new truck starts at $31,500 for the SR-trim Xtracab configuration with two-wheel drive.

For that, you get a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that generates 228 horsepower, rear leaf springs, a 73.5 inch bed, and that's about it. For someone who needs a truck and exactly nothing else, that might be perfect. For a Double Cab layout, the price jumps to $33,700. Four-wheel drive brings the total to $34,700 for the XtraCab, and $36,900 for the Double Cab to round out the base model SR-trim.

The SR5 trims and above bring the same 2.4-liter engine, this time bumped up to 278 horsepower. The SR5 trim includes blind spot monitoring, a tie down rail system in the bed, and a coil multi-link rear suspension system for the Double Cab models.

This trim starts at $36,200 for the two-wheel drive XtraCab version. It tops out at $40,900 for the DoubleCab 4x4 version with a 6-foot bed. Toyota also brought back the TRD PreRunner name for one trim level only. It starts at $38,100, is two-wheel drive only, and you get big tires and a locking rear-differential.