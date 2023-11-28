2024 Toyota Tacoma Pricing And Trim Levels Revealed: Which Is Best For Your Budget?
Toyota has revealed the pricing structure of the upcoming 2024 Tacoma, everyone's favorite compact truck. The new Tacoma rides on Toyota's TNGA-F platform, and will share some guts with the Tundra and Sequoia. Right off the bat, the new truck starts at $31,500 for the SR-trim Xtracab configuration with two-wheel drive.
For that, you get a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that generates 228 horsepower, rear leaf springs, a 73.5 inch bed, and that's about it. For someone who needs a truck and exactly nothing else, that might be perfect. For a Double Cab layout, the price jumps to $33,700. Four-wheel drive brings the total to $34,700 for the XtraCab, and $36,900 for the Double Cab to round out the base model SR-trim.
The SR5 trims and above bring the same 2.4-liter engine, this time bumped up to 278 horsepower. The SR5 trim includes blind spot monitoring, a tie down rail system in the bed, and a coil multi-link rear suspension system for the Double Cab models.
This trim starts at $36,200 for the two-wheel drive XtraCab version. It tops out at $40,900 for the DoubleCab 4x4 version with a 6-foot bed. Toyota also brought back the TRD PreRunner name for one trim level only. It starts at $38,100, is two-wheel drive only, and you get big tires and a locking rear-differential.
A Tacoma for everyone
The TRD Sport variations get you upgraded shocks for all your pavement free adventures, and starts at $39,400 for the two-wheel drive Double Cab variant, and climbs to $43,100 for the 4x4 model with a 6-foot bed.
The TRD Off-Road gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, skid plates, and protectors for both the fuel tank and the transfer case. It is only available in four-wheel drive, and comes with an optional six-speed manual transmission. That version starts at $41,800, and the price increases to $43,400 if you want an automatic with a six-foot bed.
The top of the line Limited trim starts at $52,100. This nets you a standard 14-inch infotainment display with a 10-speaker JBL sound system, front and rear parking assist, the ability to use your smart phone as a key, and a wireless charging pad. You also get dual-zone climate control, power rear-facing window, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated and leather wrapped steering wheel, and a litany more of luxury-themed options.
Toyota has not divulged the details on how the hybrid i-FORCE MAX-powered Tacomas will be priced, instead opting to spill the beans at a later date. As for now, from the base model SR to the Limited luxo-truck, there are trims and options (and, more importantly, price points) for everyone; ranging from contractors and tradesmen, to serious off-roaders, as well as people who just want a comfortable daily cruiser.