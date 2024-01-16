2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Review: Super Cruise Shines In This Luxury Truck

Long gone are the days when a successful truck only needed cargo space and a reliable drivetrain to recommend it. Witness, by way of fine example, the rise of the luxury pickup: capabilities fit for a worksite, though with a cabin trimmed to make you second-guess bringing muddy boots (or dogs, or kids) inside. It's a recipe that has made perfect sense for GMC, as evidenced by the 2024 Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate.

Once, the Denali badge alone was sufficient to distinguish GMC's fanciest versions of its pickups and SUVs. With the market ripe for even more pleasant — and more expensive — models, though, the Denali Ultimate has raised the game further.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

You could sneer at GMC — and its competitors — for cashing in on the trend, but they're subjecting themselves to an undeniable challenge here that traditional luxury cars don't face. The Sierra Denali Ultimate has to cosset, but not at the cost of all the things a truck is expected to do. And, with an $82,500 (plus $1,895 destination) sticker that rises to over $85k all-in for the Downpour Metallic example you see here, buyers are right not to accept compromise.