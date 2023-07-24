2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class First Drive: TikTokin' It To The Streets

We'll go ahead and get the TikTok talk out of the way up top, because it is completely novel. The E-Class has a wide-angle, high-definition webcam that pokes out of the dash like an alien eye. That perspective means it captures virtually the entire cockpit, including both front passengers, and even has a pretty good view of the rear seats.

TikTok is the feature that will probably raise the most eyebrows, and yes you can view through your various feeds of accounts you're following and whatever other stuff TikTok's disturbingly prescient algorithm thinks you'll like. You can heart and follow and all that good stuff, and even post your own — though not on the go.

That's an interesting integration, but perhaps more compelling — if more boring — are WebEx and Zoom. In Zoom, for example, you can host or join meetings, and even use the whiteboard. Attendees will show up on the E-Class' 14.3-inch central display and they'll see you via that webcam, but crucially only when you're stationary.