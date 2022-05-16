2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class First Drive: S Appeal

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan has never been more like a miniature S-Class. Then again, when you're facing competition from both familiar foes like Audi and BMW, and relative upstarts like Genesis, a little extra razzle-dazzle seems wise. For this fifth-generation sedan, then, there's more tech, more luxury, and more presence, though aping the company flagship does bring some other considerations, too.

Compared to the old C-Class, the 2022 model year is 2.6 inches longer, half an inch wider, and generally more aggressive by design. The long hood and smooth curves of the roofline and wheel arches are classically handsome, while the tapering hips give the sedan a planted look.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Mercedes' standard grille is glitteringly chrome-edged, but the AMG Line trim ($3,050) swaps that for a more aggressive A-shaped version filled with metallic stars. It's a very different visual feel, as is the switch to black trim around the side glass. Either way, LED lighting front and rear are standard, with the Digital Light system that features adaptive curve illumination an option.