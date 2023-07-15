2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan Review: Electric Luxury Feels Familar

Mercedes' vision of electrification feels a lot like, well, a Mercedes. Perhaps that shouldn't be too surprising: after all, Mercedes-Benz has nearly a hundred years of experience delivering its own particular recipe of Germanic luxury. Still, where other automakers seem to be using the transition from internal combustion to reinvent themselves in the process, Stuttgart's finest isn't so willing to stray from what that century of heritage has refined.

For the car that's not quite officially the "electric E-Class," then, there's a blend of the familiar and the new. The Mercedes-Benz EQE looks like a Mercedes, though perhaps one which has melted somewhat in the ravishing sun. It drives like a Mercedes, only one which comes even closer to the automaker's longstanding goals of hushed refinement. And, it straddles a line between traditional luxe and gadgetry like a Mercedes, one which arguably works more cohesively than some other outlandish Autobahn cruisers we've seen the company launch recently.