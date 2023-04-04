2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV First Drive: Because The Electric Recipe Works

Mercedes is arguably the king at filling in the gaps. Few automakers embraced the ethos of "a variant for every driver" quite so aggressively: if a regular sedan doesn't fit your lifestyle, or an SUV, then you can have a swoopy coupe version of a crossover, or a four-door sports car, or any of the other niches within niches that have seen the Mercedes range flourish.

Now, it's the turn of Mercedes' EQ series to replicate like bunnies. From an outlier in the lineup to a rising tide of zero-emissions options, electric vehicles are steadily becoming the new normal. Just as the EQS luxury sedan spawned its EQS SUV variant, now the EQE sedan is doing the same with the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

As recipes go, it's hardly a complicated one. Take a now-familiar electric architecture, add extra ride height and a more flexible body, and load up on the tech and creature comforts modern Mercedes buyers have come to expect. Recipes, though, aren't always foolproof, so is the new EQE SUV a prime rib or a deflated soufflé?