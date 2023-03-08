The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Gives EV Buyers A Tough Choice

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has announced its all-new EQE SUV — the brand's second all-electric SUV — will arrive at U.S. dealerships in spring after giving us a taste of electric luxury with the EQS SUV. However, the highly-awaited EQE SUV is not merely an all-electric EQE with an SUV body. With premium rivals like the Polestar 3, Tesla Model Y, and Cadillac Lyriq taking up similar space in the market, Mercedes did its homework and made the EQE SUV more distinctive than the rest of the pack.

Instead of joining the bandwagon of supersizing everything in sight, the EQE SUV has a shorter wheelbase than its EQE sedan sibling. It's about 3.5 inches shorter than the EQE, despite riding on a similar premium electric vehicle architecture (EVA). Moreover, It has shorter front and rear overhangs and a more compact front architecture, giving it a vintage cab-forward design reminiscent of old-school Chrysler sedans.

Mercedes-Benz

Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the pricing and packaging options for the EQE SUV. It'll come in three curated trim options; each available in Premium, Exclusive, or Pinnacle packaging — and this is where the confusion starts.