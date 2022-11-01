2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan Price Confirmed: From $75k For All-Electric Luxury

Mercedes-Benz has priced up the 2023 EQE Sedan, the next stage of its assault on the all-electric luxury car segment, and as expected it's a whole lot more affordable than the EQS. Where the "S-Class of electric cars" strikes out with a six-figure sticker, the 2023 EQE Sedan will start at a far more attainable — relatively speaking — $74,900 plus $1,150 destination.

That'll get you the EQE 350+ Sedan Premium, with rear wheel drive from a single electric motor. Standard equipment will include MBUX EQ Navigation, heated front seats, MB-Tex upholstery, a power tilt and slide panoramic glass roof, Burmester Sound System, and keyless start. There's also 64-color ambient lighting, a bird's eye camera, and Parktronic parking assistance.

The EQE 350 4MATIC sill start at $77,900, and add a second electric motor for all-wheel drive. Finally, there'll be the 2023 EQE 500 4MATIC, which will include rear-axle steering. It'll be $85,900 plus destination.