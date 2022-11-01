2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan Price Confirmed: From $75k For All-Electric Luxury
Mercedes-Benz has priced up the 2023 EQE Sedan, the next stage of its assault on the all-electric luxury car segment, and as expected it's a whole lot more affordable than the EQS. Where the "S-Class of electric cars" strikes out with a six-figure sticker, the 2023 EQE Sedan will start at a far more attainable — relatively speaking — $74,900 plus $1,150 destination.
That'll get you the EQE 350+ Sedan Premium, with rear wheel drive from a single electric motor. Standard equipment will include MBUX EQ Navigation, heated front seats, MB-Tex upholstery, a power tilt and slide panoramic glass roof, Burmester Sound System, and keyless start. There's also 64-color ambient lighting, a bird's eye camera, and Parktronic parking assistance.
The EQE 350 4MATIC sill start at $77,900, and add a second electric motor for all-wheel drive. Finally, there'll be the 2023 EQE 500 4MATIC, which will include rear-axle steering. It'll be $85,900 plus destination.
Range is expected to break the 300 mile mark
In addition to the Premium trim, Mercedes will also have an Exclusive trim, a $2,100 premium on each of the three versions of the EQE Sedan. That will add augmented reality navigation, Active Ambient Light, and the Driver Assistance Package.
Throw in another $3,500, meanwhile, and you get the flagship Pinnacle trim. That includes four-zone climate control with the Air Balance Package, the Energizing Comfort system, and the Digital Light package. It also includes a head-up display for the driver, and a 100W USB-C package with a high-power port that can charge laptops and other juice-hungry devices. Pricing for the AMG EQE Sedan will come later on.
All versions will come with Mercedes' 90.6 kWh battery, along with unlimited 30 minute Electrify America DC fast charging sessions for the first two years of ownership. Range is expected to clock in at 305 miles in the EQE 350+ on the EPA test cycle; final numbers will be confirmed closer to the all-electric sedan's arrival in U.S. dealerships in fall 2022.