2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Gives "Electric E-Class" A Potent Upgrade

Mercedes-Benz's new EQE all-electric sedan is getting a performance cousin, with the AMG EQE promising not only more power but a bump in agility, too. Based on the EVA2 architecture, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE will be dual-motor as standard, combining front and rear electric drive for up to 677 horsepower.

Announced back in September 2021, the EQE is effectively Mercedes' vision of an all-electric E-Class. Smaller than the EQS, though with similarly aerodynamic styling, the smooth-bodied sedan will initially be offered in EQE 350 form as a rear-wheel drive model. Mercedes did, however, confirm that 4MATIC all-wheel drive was on the roadmap.

It'll be that configuration that the AMG EQE adopts from the outset, here as AMG Performance 4MATIC+ that can shift torque rapidly between the front and rear axles. As standard, it'll have 701 lb-ft of torque and 617 horsepower, for a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds. Top speed will be 137 mph, AMG says.