2024 Polestar 3 Electric SUV Revealed: What You Need To Know

Get ready to see a new all-electric SUV on the road, with the 2024 Polestar 3 arriving to challenge Tesla's Model Y and a host of other luxury five-seater EVs. It's undoubtedly the most important car on Polestar's current roadmap. The original Polestar 1 — the automaker's first, and only, plug-in hybrid — was a limited-edition, $155,000 vision of what electrified performance could look like and was hardly mainstream.

Polestar

Then there's the Polestar 2, currently the only vehicle the automaker sells. A fastback four-door, it challenges Tesla's Model 3 and Kia's EV6, among others, with a roughly $48k starting price and up to 270 miles of EPA-rated range. Responsible for debuting Android Automotive OS, it has carved out a niche for itself as a striking and tech-friendly alternative to the Tesla, but it's no SUV.

And, given just how much North America — and, for that matter, the rest of the world — likes its SUVs and crossovers, that's a segment Polestar couldn't afford not to be competing in. Enter, therefore, the Polestar 3.